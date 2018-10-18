Scott’s Thursday QuickPoll™: What Should We Play For Shakeout BC This Morning?

Today at 10:18am, we get another reminder that it’s not a matter of if — it’s a matter of when The Big One will hit. The Great British Columbia Shakeout is the province’s largest earthquake preparedness drill, with more than 870,000 individuals and businesses participating. If you’d like to register to be counted among them and get more information on how to be prepared for earthquakes and other disasters, head over here.

I’m going to fire up some music for your stopping, dropping, and covering pleasure at 10:18am. Which one do you fancy?

