Langford youths given fines for pot possession

It was an expensive reminder that you still must be of age to possess and consume Marijuana.

West RCMP say they served out two $230 tickets to youths that were found to be in possession of cannabis on the grounds of the Belmont Secondary School on in Langford on Wednesday.

“Although cannabis is now legal for adults in Canada, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 19 years old to possess or consume. Police are focusing on enforcement for anyone in contravention of the Cannabis Control and Licencing Act,” says Cst. Darren Somerville in a release.

The area is known to be popular with youth for smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol in public.