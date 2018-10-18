Fender: 50% of new guitar players are women

Data from guitar manufacturer Fender reveals that women make up 50 percent of new guitar players in both the U.S. and the U.K.

The company says their study show half of “all beginner and aspirational players” are women.

Fender’s CEO Andy Mooney told Rolling Stone, “There was also belief about what people referred to as the ‘Taylor Swift factor’ maybe making the 50% number short-term and aberrational. In fact, it’s not. Taylor has moved on, I think playing less guitar on stage than she has in the past. But young women are still driving 50% of new guitar sales. So the phenomenon seems like it’s got legs, and it’s happening worldwide.”

Although guitar sales have diminished in recent years, with Gibson filling for bankruptcy, the trend shows there’s room for the guitarist in today’s music.