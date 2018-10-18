Roving tent city served bill from District of Oak Bay

Oak Bay Police served up a bill to the roving tent city that made its way to Oak Bay on Wednesday night.

The bill was for $18,82.65 and is for the cost of cleanup the last time the tent city was in Oak Bay roughly a year ago. Police say the bill was delivered without incident.

The campers were also notified they were unable to stay set up camp at Cattle Point because of breach in Oak Bay’s bylaw.

“Specifically, individuals can not erect tents or structures in a park in Oak Bay without a permit,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties in a release to media. “This is a bylaw that we have enforced recently on a group of campers from West Vancouver who overnighted in Oak Bay while visiting the area. Those individuals left immediately and without incident once informed of the bylaw.”

Police say they also received a complaint from the District of Oak Bay stating the campers were interfering with other residents use of the park which constitutes mischief.

In a statement on the Camp Namegans Facebook page Wednesday, the group said:

“The continuing criminalization and displacement of homeless people is disheartening, but our spirits are up, and we will keep fighting to raise awareness about the lack of affordable and adequate housing in Victoria and British Columbia.”

Organizer the camp, Chrissy Brett told media they are looking for spaces that are less controversial to make their case.