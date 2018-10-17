West Shore law office sent suspicious powder and threats

The West Shore RCMP say they are investigating three instances where there was a suspicious substance sent to a law office in Langford.

Two of those instances happened this week with one on Monday and Tuesday at the Hemminger Law Group West Shore office.

“West Shore RCMP Major Crime Unit are leading the investigation to identify a suspect. These incidents are isolated to this location only and there is no risk to the public,” says Cpl. Chris Dovell in a release.

RCMP say threatening letters were also sent to the office.

In all cases, the substance turned out to be nothing dangerous, but Hazmat was called into make sure.