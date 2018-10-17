Mumford And Sons Take Their New Song To The Streets Of London And The People Seem To Be Lovin’ It

On their fourth album, Delta, Mumford And Sons made a bit of a return to the Land Of Acoustics, after veering in the direction of electric guitars and synths on 2015’s Wilder Mind. Banjo and guitar man Winston Marshall was pretty excited about the semi-return to form, saying that it seemed to remove some boundaries and made them feel more free.

That excitement shows in the video for Guiding Light, a Delta single which is a throwback to their earlier acoustic approach, with some electronic drums thrown in. A day after the tune dropped, the group played for an audience outside London’s Tate Modern Museum as they shot the video and played some other fan faves like I Will Wait and Little Lion Man.

Delta will be released Friday November 16, which is also when the band will embark on their most extensive tour yet, kicking off in Dublin, traveling to the United States in Philadelphia on Friday December 07, and continuing through summer 2019.

