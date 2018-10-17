B.C. Ferries to try accepting debit cards on board

Many Vancouver Islanders are going to love this news.

B.C. Ferries is trying out accepting debit cards on board vessels for a two-month trial basis.

Starting Thursday, on board the Spirit of B.C. and other vessels travelling between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen they will accept the interact cards.

B.C. Ferries thinks it has finally attained a level of WiFi connectivity that allows debit services to operate on sailings without failure.

Debit cards though still won’t be accepted at the vehicle booths.

Once the two months is over, the corporation with assess and make a further decision.