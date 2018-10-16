Welcome Back, Salmon Friends

The annual Goldstream salmon run, which sees about 30,000 fish returning from the open ocean to spawn, is underway. The run usually begins around the middle of October, and can last for nine weeks or so.

The Goldstream Nature House website notes that “the salmon have travelled a long way to be here, and have a very important job to do. We are very lucky to be able to witness this incredible event at Goldstream Provincial Park.”

Most of the fishy visitors to Goldstream are chum, which are coming back from the Gulf Of Alaska, along with some chinooks and cohos. If you want to take advantage of this awe-inspiring photo opportunity, the pros have a few tips for you, including a recommendation that you not wear brightly colored clothing, which the salmon can easily see. You should also stay out of the water, keep dogs on leashes and out of the river, and don’t throw anything into the water. These guidelines are in place to make things easier for the fish, which are already pretty stressy after their arduous journey.

