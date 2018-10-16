musicians react to the death of Seattle’s Paul Allen

Oct 16, 2018 Ryan & Heather

The music industry has paid tribute to Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who died at 65 on Oct. 15

Allen founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975, several years after the two met as students at school in Seattle. Allen left the company in 1982 after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease.

He was an investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist, influencing technology, science, sports and music.

He established Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, formerly known as Experience Music Project. A lifelong Jimi Hendrix fan, Allen was also recognized as a talented guitarist.

 

