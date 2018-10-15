Bob Dylan’s Blood On The Tracks Is Going To Be Turned Into A Film

I’ve always thought that Blood On The Tracks would make a good film, and apparently someone heard me thinking. The director of Call Me By Your Name, which got an Oscar nomination, is going to make it happen.

In a chat with hacks over at The New Yorker, Luca Guadagnino says that a Call Me By Your Name producer picked up the film rights to the 1975 album and asked Guadagnino if he’d like to make a movie based on it. He agreed, with the stipulation that Richard LaGravenese write it.

“Somehow, the moon shot landed,” he says. “LaGravenese cleared his schedule and, between April and July, hunkered down to produce a hundred-and-eighty-eight-page screenplay following characters through a multiyear story, set in the seventies, that he and Guadagnino had invented, drawing on the album’s central themes. ‘When they’re repressing, we dramatize the repression, and what that does to them,’ LaGravenese says. ‘And we dramatize what happens when you let your passions take over too much.'”

Meanwhile, The Bob will release a box set of “every surviving take” from the album, cleverly titled More Blood, More Tracks, Friday November 02. It’s the latest installment in his ongoing Bootleg Series, containing 70 previously unreleased recordings: outtakes, studio chitchat, false starts, and alternate versions of Tangled Up In Blue, Simple Twist Of Fate, and Shelter From The Storm, tracked during his sessions in New York. Also included is material from his Minneapolis sessions. “The only recordings remaining from the Minneapolis sessions are the multi-track masters of the five performances included on the finished Blood On The Tracks album,” says a media release. “Each of these has been remixed and remastered for the deluxe edition.”

The deluxe job also comes with a hardcover book containing liner notes from rock historian Jeff Slate, and a reproduction of Dylan’s lyric notebooks. It’ll be available as a six CD set, a single disc, and a two-LP set. The full tracklisting lives on Dylan’s website, and here’s a preview: take one of If You See Her, Say Hello.

