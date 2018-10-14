It’s Becoming More Likely All The Time That You Might End Up On Stage If You Go To A Foo Fighters Concert

When they played Vancouver a while ago, Foo Fighters gave Port Alberni’s Madi Duncan the experience of a lifetime when they invited her up onto the stage to sing with them — and a young man at their show in Kansas City Missouri got the same treatment, along with a spectacular parting gift, on Friday night.

Fan-shot footage shows Dave Grohl bringing ten year old Collier up and asking if he knows how to play guitar. When the lad answers “yes”, Grohl asks him what he knows how to play, and Collier informs him that “I know a lot of Metallica songs”. With that, he fires up Enter Sandman, and The Foos join in. Shortly after, Grohl stops the band mid-song and asks Collier if he knows anything else, to which he responds by launching into Welcome Home (Sanitarium), while Grohl cracks up.

At the end, for a little icing on the cake, Grohl presents Collier with his own guitar, joking that since the tour is almost over, he might as well have it, adding: “If I see that s**t on eBay next week, I’m gonna find you, Collier.”

