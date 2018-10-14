Greta Van Fleet Will Embark On A World Tour Early Next Year

Noted Frankenmuth Michigan upstarts Greta Van Fleet, who will drop their debut album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army this Friday, will be hitting the road early next year. Their March Of The Peaceful Army Tour will kick off Tuesday January 29 in Sydney Australia, and will see them visiting Europe and North America as well. There is one Great White North gig scheduled so far, Tuesday May 28 at Echo Beach in Toronto.

The Fleets got together about six years ago, and released a couple of EPs last year, Black Smoke Rising and From The Fires. They garnered instant attention, with their lead single Highway Tune sitting on top of the Billboard Rock and Active Rock charts for four weeks in a row. Lead vocalist Josh Kiszka drew both compliments and shade for his quite Robert Plant-esque delivery, although Plant himself gave thumbs up in an interview earlier this year, citing the group as one of his favorite young bands, and saying “they are Led Zeppelin I” and referring to Kiszka as “a beautiful little singer.”

Greta Van Fleet’s stated goal is to spread “peace, love, and unity” through their music. And Oxford commas, too, apparently. So, if you need a respite from what seems to be an endless cycle of dumpster fire-like stories greeting you in your RSS feeds every morning, perhaps one of these gigs (with more to be added, most likely) will be just what the doctor ordered.

The March Of The Peaceful Army Tour

Jan. 29 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 9AM local)

Feb. 03 — Brisbane, Australia @ Eatons Hill Hotel (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM local)

Feb. 05 – Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Theatre (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM local)

Feb. 08 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Logan Campbell Centre (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM local)

Feb. 22 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi (on-sale Oct. 19 @ 10AM local)

Feb. 24 — Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz (on-sale Oct. 19 @ 10AM local)

Feb. 25 — Munich, Germany @ Zenith (on-sale Oct. 19 @ 10AM local)

Feb. 27 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live (on-sale Oct. 19 @ 10AM local)

Feb. 28 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena (on-sale Oct. 19 @ 10AM local)

March 03 — Paris, France @ Zenith (on-sale Oct. 19 @ 10AM local)

March0 5 — Newcastle, U.K. @ Newcastle 02 Academy (on-sale Oct. 19 @ 10AM local)

March 07 — Glasgow, U.K. @ 02 Academy (on-sale Oct. 19 @ 10AM local)

March 08 — Leeds, U.K. @ 02 Academy Leeds (on-sale Oct. 19 @ 10AM local)

March 10 — Nottingham, U.K. @ Rock City (on-sale Oct. 19 @ 10AM local)

March 11 — Liverpool, U.K. @ Montford Hall (on-sale Oct. 19 @ 10AM local)

March 13 — Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre (on-sale Oct. 19 @ 10AM local)

May 07 — Miami, Fla. @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM local)

May 09 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place Amphitheatre (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM local)

May 10 — Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM local)

May 12 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM local)

May 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM/local)

May 15 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM local)

May 16 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM local)

May 18 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM local)

May 21 — Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM local)

May 22 — Rochester, N.Y. @ The Dome (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM local)

May 25 — Queens, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM local)

May 28 — Toronto, Ontario @ Echo Beach (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM local)

June 02 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 10AM local)

June 04 — Madison, Wis. @ Breese Stevens Field (on-sale Oct. 12 @ 12N local)

