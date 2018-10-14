Gargantuanly Gifted Guitar Guy Gogo Gregariously Gabs: The New Album

Album number fifteen from Nanaimo bluesologist and Q Rocktoria alum David Gogo, 17 Vultures, is dropping this Friday on Cordova Bay Records, with an advance track available now.

On this one, Gogo delivers five new songs, along with four covers from the likes of Doug And The Slugs, Barbecue Bob, The Beatles and Bob Dylan, and we’re treated to everything from pure acoustic to to full-on frontal assaults. Catch a little Arc Angels vibe on Thanks For The Distraction, a bit of dirty lowdown stuff straight from Gogo’s pilgrimage to the Mississippi swamps on Sulfite Boogie, and some resonator slippin’ and slidin’ likely to get both feet stomping on Yo Yo Blues. Pat Steward of Odds and Bryan Adams fame is on the drumkit for most tracks, Ben Dwyer plays upright bass, and guests include Tina Jones, Marisha Devoin, Simon Kendall and members of Monkeyjunk. Here’s Monsieur Gogo talking about the album:

17 Vultures will be available on CD at first, with vinyl to follow. Downloads and streaming can be had via Gogo’s website, Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Google Play Music. The official album release party for Victoria is Saturday October 27 at The Rubber Boot Club.

Love, Dr. Scott James



