Woman charged in MVI that left 11 year-old Saanich girl with severe injuries
A North Saanich woman has been charged in the motor vehicle incident last year that left a young girl with severe injuries.
11-year-old Leila Bui was walking to school when she was struck by an SUV at the intersection of Torquay and Ash road in Saanich.
Bui sustained numerous injuries– including brain injury, a ruptured spleen, fractured vertebrae, neck injuries and rib fractures, among others.
Police say 21-year-old Tennessa Rayann Nilkirk is due in court November 7, facing one charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
Charges have been laid against the driver from a Dec 2017 crash on Ash Rd in #Saanich #yyj #yyjtraffic. Charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm have been approved & the driver will appear in court on Nov 7. Info on our website: https://t.co/V5irxBzDp0 pic.twitter.com/07nhZicBNh
— Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) October 12, 2018