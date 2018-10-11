Gas prices rocket in C.R.D. after gas line rupture

Fuel prices increased as high as 15 cents in the wake of the ruptured gas line near Prince George on Tuesday night.

Many stations were selling regular gasoline for 153.9 cents per litre Thursday morning, a sharp increase of nearly 15 cents per litre from a day before.

According to gas analyst Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com, prices in the Capital Region are likely to increase even more later this week.

The reason is because the refineries in Washington State have had increased production prices with the gas line rupture.

He’s advising drivers to buy only the fuel they need until prices drop to regular levels.