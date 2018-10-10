Victoria man charged in police incident in Vancouver

A Victoria man is one of three men charged after an altercation that sent a Vancouver police officer to the hospital with significant injuries.

Police say It happened during a routine traffic stop on Granville street on Tuesday night.

Two patrol officers stopped an SUV with three men inside while it was driving down a bus-only street.

Sgt. Jason Robillard with VPD says the men inside the vehicle were confrontational and refused to follow directions.

“When one officer opened the passenger door, the front passenger pulled him in to the vehicle and two men begun to punch repeatedly in the head area.”

When the other officer stepped in to help, police say all three men got out of the vehicle and continued the assault.

Eventually all three men were arrested and now face numerous charges including assaulting a police officer.

The two other men were from the Vancouver area.