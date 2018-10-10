The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 101118 — By The Numbers

Thursday October 11 is the anniversary of my escape from the womb. As you know, age is just a number, so I’ll be looking for rock songs with numbers in their titles on Rockline Theme Thursday this week.

If you have a favorite you’d like to hear, tell me about it by calling or texting me at 250 475 100.3, and join me just after Art Aronson‘s noon news as we get all numerical on Rockline Theme Thursday.

Here are some things which would probably be good to go on the show this week:





