Yoko reimagines ‘Imagine’: “I thought it was very important to do it”

Yoko Ono has revealed a new, “minimalist” cover of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ on what would have been John’s 78th birthday on October 9.

Yoko admits she expects not everyone will be a fan of her version.

The stripped-back version is taken from Ono’s forthcoming album ‘Warzone’ set for release October 19. Ono revisits 13 songs from her past work from 1970-2009 and “reimagines” them.