Tragically Hip members to perform Hip material for the first time since Downie’s death

Guitarist Rob Baker and drummer Johnny Fay are scheduled to perform Tragically Hip material for the first time since Gord Downie’s death last October.

The duo will join Choir! Choir! Choir! on Thursday Oct. 11 in performing a Hip tribute at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto.

With recreational cannabis becoming legal Oct. 17, cannabis producer Up Cannabis is staging three days of concerts, outdoor yoga classes, podcast recordings and more at the downtown square. The Tragically Hip are investors and brand ambassadors for the federally-licensed pot company.

In a recent interview with The Toronto Sun, Baker said Downie “would have loved” that the anniversary of his death coincided with the legalization of recreational pot in Canada.