Scott James Chats With 54-40’s Dave Genn

The Q has been playing the first single from 54-40‘s new Keep On Walking album, How’s Your Day Going? — and unfortunately, the band’s answer to that question over the weekend was “not very well at all”, after someone stole a number of their instruments, some of which are pictured above. The good news as of yesterday is that five of the seven missing guitars have been recovered.

The band’s 18 foot U-Haul cube van was parked in front of Queens Park Care Centre on McBride Boulevard in New Westminster Thursday night when someone broke into it between midnight and 930am Friday, as 54-40 were getting ready for their Commodore Ballroom shows. They’re asking anyone who noticed suspicious activity, or knows anything about the situation, to call Allen Moy, 54-40’s management, at 604 761 2025 or email info@5440.com. You can also call the New Westminster Police Department at 604 525 5411 and quote file number 18-19100. The band were offering a $5000 reward for the safe return of the equipment, or information which leads to its safe return.

Seven stringed instruments were stolen; these have been located:

● 1957 Fender Esquire electric guitar, serial # 20378. Blonde, some wear and finish checking. Back slightly stained with red dye. weathered road case

● 1974 Fender Jazz Bass, serial #646897 (black w. white pick guard, maple neck. Black gator case.

● 1966 Fender Stratocaster, serial #119921 Sunburst, heavy wear. Re-issue tuners and bridge. Straps locks Installed. Routing under pick guard. weathered road case

● 1966 Gibson Trini Lopez Standard. #823870 Cherry, heavy wear. Replaced fretboard and tuners. Strap locks installed. Non-original Bigsby vibrato, previously drilled for a stop tailpiece. weathered road case

● 1954 Gibson Florentine Electric Mandolin.#2221 Very rare double cut-away, solid body. road case

These are still out there somewhere:

● Gibson SJ200 acoustic guitar serial # 877023 with aftermarket Fishman sound hole pickup. Some finish checking. Poly acoustic case

● Gibson Dove acoustic guitar with aftermarket LR Baggs sound hole pickup. Average wear.Poly acoustic case

Dave Genn of the band got in a phone booth on the weekend to talk about the nefarious activity, where 54-40 are going to be over the next while, their spirit animal who has a cameo in the video for their new song How’s Your Day Going?, and more.

Here’s one of the teasers for the How’s Your Day Going? video, which drops Thursday October 18:

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report An Error Or A Typo