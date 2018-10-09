Here Are Your 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees And If Roxy Music Get Snubbed I Will Have The Sadness

Early this morning, the Recording Academy opened its kimono on the list of this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees, and so far, there seems to be less pearl-clutching than in years gone by. The day is young, however.

Getting the nod this time around are Def Leppard, Devo, Janet Jackson, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Todd Rundgren, Rufus & Chaka Kahn and the Zombies. The big hootenanny will go down Friday March 29 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York.

Nine of the fifteen have been nominated before: LL Cool J and Kraftwerk have been nominated four times before, and this is nom number three for The Zombies. First-timers include Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks solo, Roxy Music, Devo, John Prine and Todd “I Do Absolutely Everything” Rundgren.

An international body of more than a thousand voting members decides who’s good to go for the 2019 Class, but fans can also exert their influence on the vote here. Voting began today and runs through 1159pm Sunday December 09. Tickets for the induction ceremony will go on sale in January.

