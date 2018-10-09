Catalyst Paper bought by Canadian B.C. based company

(photo from CHEK News)

The provincial government says 1,500 forestry related jobs have been saved with the Paper Excellence Canada buying Catalyst Paper.

There are three Catalyst Paper operations in the province, one in Powell River, one in Port Alberni and one in Crofton.

The province says Catalyst Paper manufactures 1.3 million tonnes of pulp and paper products.

Paper Excellence has close to two million tonnes of pulp production capacity at five Canadian mills and two in France.

The deal is still subject to regulatory review and final approvals.