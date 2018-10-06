Yeah, If Whoever Swiped 54-40’s Irreplaceable Gear Could Return It, That Would Be Great — Oh, And Their New Video For How’s Your Day Going? Is On The Way

The Q has been playing the first single from 54-40‘s new Keep On Walking album, How’s Your Day Going? — and unfortunately, the band’s answer to that question is “not very well at all”, after someone stole a number of their instruments, some of which are pictured above.

The band’s 18 foot U-Haul cube van was parked in front of Queens Park Care Centre on McBride Boulevard in New Westminster Thursday night when someone broke into it between midnight and 930am Friday, as 54-40 were getting ready for last night’s and tonight’s shows at the Commodore Ballroom. They’re asking anyone who noticed suspicious activity, or knows anything about the situation, to call Allen Moy, 54-40’s management, at 604 761 2025 or email info@5440.com. You can also call the New Westminster Police Department at 604 525 5411 and quote file number 18-19100. The band are offering a $5000 reward for the safe return of the equipment, or information which leads to its safe return.

Seven stringed instruments were stolen:

● 1957 Fender Esquire electric guitar, serial # 20378. Blonde, some wear and finish checking. Back slightly stained with red dye. weathered road case

● 1974 Fender Jazz Bass, serial #646897 (black w. white pick guard, maple neck. Black gator case.

● 1966 Fender Stratocaster, serial #119921 Sunburst, heavy wear. Re-issue tuners and bridge. Straps locks Installed. Routing under pick guard. weathered road case

● 1966 Gibson Trini Lopez Standard. #823870 Cherry, heavy wear. Replaced fretboard and tuners. Strap locks installed. Non-original Bigsby vibrato, previously drilled for a stop tailpiece. weathered road case

● 1954 Gibson Florentine Electric Mandolin.#2221 Very rare double cut-away, solid body. road case

● Gibson SJ200 acoustic guitar serial # 877023 with aftermarket Fishman sound hole pickup. Some finish checking. Poly acoustic case

● Gibson Dove acoustic guitar with aftermarket LR Baggs sound hole pickup. Average wear.Poly acoustic case

Meanwhile, 54-40 are getting ready to pull the curtain back on the video for How’s Your Day Going?. The official release date is Thursday October 18, and they’ve just put out a little teaser for it. Hey, look — Michael Wekerle from Dragon’s Den is in it.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report An Error Or A Typo