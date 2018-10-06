Another Tom Petty Collection Is On The Way, And This Time You’ll Know The Tunes

Tom Petty‘s An American Treasure box set dropped not long ago, and on the heels of that collection of previously unreleased tracks comes another box — and this time, it’s packed with things with which we’re much more familiar.

The Best Of Everything lives up to its name, covering all of Petty’s hits with The Heartbreakers, Mudcrutch and his solo work. The 38 track set also includes a couple of unreleased tracks: the autobiographical For Real, and an alternate version of the title track which features a never-heard second verse originally laid down for the 1985 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers album Southern Accents. As well, there’s an essay about Petty written by Almost Famous director and Rolling Stone writer Cameron Crowe. The set will be released on CD and via download Friday November 16, with a black and clear vinyl release following on Friday December 07.

The Best Of Everything Tracklist

Disc 1

1. Free Fallin’

2. Mary Jane’s Last Dance

3. You Wreck Me

4. I Won’t Back Down

5. Saving Grace

6. You Don’t Know How It Feels

7. Don’t Do Me Like That

8. Listen To Her Heart

9. Breakdown

10. Walls (Circus)

11. The Waiting

12. Don’t Come Around Here No More

13. Southern Accents

14. Angel Dream (No. 2)

15. Dreamville

16. I Should Have Known It

17. Refugee

18. American Girl

19. The Best Of Everything (Alt. Version)

Disc 2

1. Wildflowers

2. Learning To Fly

3. Here Comes My Girl

4. The Last DJ

5. I Need To Know

6. Scare Easy

7. You Got Lucky

8. Runnin’ Down A Dream

9. American Dream Plan B

10. Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (with Stevie Nicks)

11. Trailer

12. Into The Great Wide Open

13. Room At The Top

14. Square One

15. Jammin’ Me

16. Even The Losers

17. Hungry No More

18. I Forgive It All

19. For Real

