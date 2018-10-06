Another Tom Petty Collection Is On The Way, And This Time You’ll Know The Tunes
Tom Petty‘s An American Treasure box set dropped not long ago, and on the heels of that collection of previously unreleased tracks comes another box — and this time, it’s packed with things with which we’re much more familiar.
The Best Of Everything lives up to its name, covering all of Petty’s hits with The Heartbreakers, Mudcrutch and his solo work. The 38 track set also includes a couple of unreleased tracks: the autobiographical For Real, and an alternate version of the title track which features a never-heard second verse originally laid down for the 1985 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers album Southern Accents. As well, there’s an essay about Petty written by Almost Famous director and Rolling Stone writer Cameron Crowe. The set will be released on CD and via download Friday November 16, with a black and clear vinyl release following on Friday December 07.
The Best Of Everything Tracklist
Disc 1
1. Free Fallin’
2. Mary Jane’s Last Dance
3. You Wreck Me
4. I Won’t Back Down
5. Saving Grace
6. You Don’t Know How It Feels
7. Don’t Do Me Like That
8. Listen To Her Heart
9. Breakdown
10. Walls (Circus)
11. The Waiting
12. Don’t Come Around Here No More
13. Southern Accents
14. Angel Dream (No. 2)
15. Dreamville
16. I Should Have Known It
17. Refugee
18. American Girl
19. The Best Of Everything (Alt. Version)
Disc 2
1. Wildflowers
2. Learning To Fly
3. Here Comes My Girl
4. The Last DJ
5. I Need To Know
6. Scare Easy
7. You Got Lucky
8. Runnin’ Down A Dream
9. American Dream Plan B
10. Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (with Stevie Nicks)
11. Trailer
12. Into The Great Wide Open
13. Room At The Top
14. Square One
15. Jammin’ Me
16. Even The Losers
17. Hungry No More
18. I Forgive It All
19. For Real
