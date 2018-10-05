Peter Dinklage on Hervé Villechaize: “Why would he take these roles that sort of seem to be side-kicky?”

The “Game of Thrones” Emmy winner Peter Dinklage will star in “My Dinner With Hervé” as the late actor Hervé Villechaize.

“My Dinner With Herve” premieres Oct. 20 on HBO.

Variety reports Dinklage wasn’t always a fan of Fantasy Island star Hervé Villechaize.

“I felt like everybody did, especially somebody of my size, to be honest, as a young, angry gentleman, I was in judgment of the man. Why would he take these roles that sort of seem to be side-kicky and demeaning?” Dinklage told Variety at the premiere of HBO’s new biopic.

“Then when you get to know who he was … there’s more to the story.”

Villechaize first famous role was in the 1974 James Bond pic “The Man With the Golden Gun,” before becoming a household for his work as Tattoo opposite Ricardo Montalbán on “Fantasy Island.”

Villechaize was just 50 years old when he committed suicide.

