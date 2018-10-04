Violent altercation in Saanich results in man’s death

Saanich Police now say a man is dead following an assault at a residence near Carey Road and Granderson last weekend.

Investigators are treating it as a homicide as they believe all the parties involved knew each other.

According to witnesses, the man was allegedly attacked with a hammer and there were several attackers.

The 41-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Saturday and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) continues its investigation and police say they do not believe the public is at risk.