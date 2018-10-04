Breaking ground on Colwood Corners development

The city of Colwood is celebrating breaking ground on the Colwood Corners development.

It will be the second time since 2013 a developer will attempt to build on this area of Colwood’s downtown core. The last time development fell through because of money.

“We are thrilled to see Colwood Corners coming to life,” said Mayor Carol Hamilton in a release. “This project will revitalize Colwood’s town centre and boost our economy with much needed housing, businesses, job opportunities and vibrant public places that connect our community.”

Onni plans to transform Colwood’s town centre with six new buildings in this first phase, providing more than 400 apartments and over 15,000 square metres of commercial space for new shops, services, and eateries.

Construction is set to begin on the first mixed-use building at the corner of Sooke Road and Colwood Crescent in the fall of this year, followed by two mixed-use residential buildings.

Full build out of the first buildings is estimated for 2020.