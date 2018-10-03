The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 100418 — Far Out, Man

Thursday October 04 marks the 48th anniversary of Janis Joplin’s passing. She was just 27 when she was found in her Hollywood hotel room, with the cause of death officially noted as a heroin overdose — although one of her close friends disputes that report to this day, saying that she’s sure she was instead the victim of a tragic accident.

Janis was unquestionably one of the leaders of the psychedelic movement, and if you have a favorite far out piece of music, perhaps we can play it for you on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

If there’s a particular song you’d like me to play for you, send me an e-mail request, or join me at noon oh five and call or text me at 250 475 100.3 as we put a few past the goalie, on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

Here are some things which would probably be good to go on the show this week:

