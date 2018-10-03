Paul McCartney pays tribute to Beatles’ engineer Geoff Emerick

Paul McCartney pays tribute to Beatles’ chief recording engineer Geoff Emerick, who has died aged 72.

On his official website, McCartney describes their relationship, writing “I’ll always remember him with great fondness and I know his work will be long remembered by connoisseurs of sound.”

McCartney also paid tribute to the engineer’s skill in the studio, saying he “was always open to the many new ideas that we threw at him”.

Emerick first met The Beatles at Abbey Road studios. After impressing with his work on hits including ‘Love Me Do’, ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’ and ‘She Loves You’, he eventually became the band’s chief engineer and was behind the controls for the Beatles biggest albums.

As well as the Beatles, Emerick also worked with Paul McCartney on Wings’ 1973 album ‘Band On The Run’.