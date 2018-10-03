Buddy Holly’s ‘Peggy Sue’ dies, age 78

The Texas woman who inspired the 1958 Buddy Holly song “Peggy Sue” has died at a Lubbock hospital. Peggy Sue Gerron Rackham was 78.

Peggy Sue Gerron released her autobiography Whatever Happened to Peggy Sue?: A Memoir by Buddy Holly’s Peggy Sue in 2008 to mark the 50th anniversary of the song. Gerron said material for her book came from about 150 diary entries she made during the time she knew Holly.

“I wanted to give him [Holly] his voice. It’s my book, my memoirs,” she said about her book, according to a 2008 Associated Press story. “We were very, very good friends. He was probably one of the best friends I ever had.”

She married drummer Jerry Allison, from Holly’s rock ‘n’ roll band The Crickets. The couple later divorced.

Holly died in a Feb. 3, 1959, plane crash in Iowa that also killed Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson.