Tent city moves to a private property in West Saanich

The homeless camp which was just kicked out of Goldstream park has moved to a private property in West Saanich without consent of its owner.

Sam Seera says he was given no notice that his tenant’s father invited the approximately 20 campers to stay on the land. He only found out when he got called by Saanich municipal bylaw officers telling him the homeless encampment was moving to his West Saanich property.

“I couldn’t believe it, I got in my car and came straight there, and people were moving in. I thought it would be as simple as get off my property but no, they kept on coming and said no, we have the right to be here.”

Seera says he has filed an eviction notice which gives the tenants until November 1st to leave but fears it will take a lot less time to cause damage to his property.

“It’s obviously political and I am being used,” says Seera.

Campers have said they would stay on the property till election day which is October 20th.

The camp was forced to leave Goldstream Park on Tuesday with provincial authorities saying they had provided shelter spaces. Many of the campers decided not use the sleeping mats provided at the Victoria Friendship Centre, opting to stay with camp organiser Chrissy Brett.

“We were told by Housing Pacifica that the Victoria Friendship Centre was too afraid to take all 25 of us together so they offered 10 shelter mats while meant couples had to be broken up.”

Brett says after the election, they have a few different ideas of where they are going to take their encampment.