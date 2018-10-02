The Sheepdogs’ drummer diagnosed with cancer

In a Facebook post published on The Sheepdogs’ official page, drummer Sam Corbett announced that he will not be joining the band on upcoming tours after being diagnosed with cancer.

Corbett did not reveal what type of cancer, but says it’s been detected early and has a high survival rate.

You can see the original Facebook post on the band’s official Facebook page here:

Hey buds,Unfortunately I have to be the bearer of some bad news, namely that I will not be able to join the guys on… Posted by the Sheepdogs on Monday, October 1, 2018

The Sheepdogs most recent performance in Victoria was at Rock The Shores in Colwood in July of 2018.