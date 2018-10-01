Janis Joplin’s Close Friend Doesn’t Think It Was An Overdose That Killed Her

When Janis Joplin was found dead in a Hollywood hotel room 48 years ago, the cause of death was reported as a heroin overdose. However, her close friend Peggy Caserta, who arrived after police were already there, was given pause by something she saw: Joplin’s high heeled sandal. “I saw her foot sticking out at the end of the bed,” Caserta says. “She was lying with cigarettes in one hand and change in the other. For years it bothered me. How could she have overdosed and then walked out to the lobby and walked back [to her room, with cigarettes bought at a vending machine]? I’ve overdosed, and you crumble on the floor like how they found Philip Seymour Hoffman. I let it go for years, but I always thought, ‘Something is wrong here.’”

In her memoir I Ran Into Some Trouble, Caserta notes that the “tiny hourglass heel” on Joplin’s shoe was caught in the room’s shag carpet, which she thinks caused her to trip, break her nose on a nightstand, and die of asphyxiation when blood backed up in her throat. She says that that scenario is much more likely than an overdose from a particularly nasty batch of heroin which Joplin had taken, and which Caserta had used that night somewhere else. “The idea that it was so much stronger — there’s no gold standard,” she says. “It was absurd.”

I Ran Into Some Trouble chronicles Caserta’s life before, during, and after her friendship with the rock icon. As you might expect, it’s a cautionary tale about the dangers of the counterculture. In the mid 60s, Caserta established Mnasidika, a hippie threads outfit in Haight Ashbury, which counted among its clientele Joplin and the not-yet-fully-formed Grateful Dead. “People would say things like ‘Are the Dead playing this weekend? They’re going to ruin my acid trip!’” she chortles. Caserta witnessed the influx of hard drugs, and got hooked on heroin after Joplin’s death. “I was so blown out I couldn’t believe it,” she says. “I just thought you’re obviously here today and gone tomorrow. I thought, ‘That’s it—I’m going to cast my fate to the wind.’”

Another raison d’etre for I Ran Into Some Trouble is to set the Going Down With Janis story straight. Going Down is an often prurient look at her life with Joplin — they got high and slept together (although I don’t know why there’s still so much pearl-clutching about two people having a nap). Caserta maintains that she had no input for the book and that her cowriter had scribed the whole thing alone. “I didn’t write that smut about Janis,” she says. “I would never talk like that about our close association. But I lost control because I was strung out and making awful decisions.”

Caserta ended up selling drugs, helping convicted people break out of Mexican jails, and landing in the slammer herself before straightening herself out in 1980 — only to get a punch in the face in the form of Hurricane Katrina after she moved back to the South to look after her elderly mother. “I thought, ‘Really—a storm?’” she says. “After all I’ve been through? But I’m alive and pretty happy. I made it.”

Caserta is now a consultant on a Joplin biopic starring Michelle Williams. She says that people’s lasting fascination with Joplin goes beyond the age-old speculation on whether she was gay or straight (bi, according to Caserta). “She was fun and outspoken and uninhibited,” she says. “I always thought she was pretty, but she was considered not pretty, and a lot of women thought, ‘I have a chance too.’”

However, she’s rock solid on her feelings about Joplin’s death. “Does it matter at this late date?” she says. “In some ways maybe it doesn’t. But what matters is the truth, and the truth is that she didn’t overdose. I will go to my grave believing that. God knows I’ve been there several times.”

