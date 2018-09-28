Truck stolen and crashed in downtown Victoria

Victoria Police are seeking witnesses after an alleged truck-jacking Friday morning on Johnson Street.

It started at the intersection Johnson and Fort where police say witnesses report a man jumping into the back of pickup truck and smashing the window and threatening the driver.

When the man took control of the car he drove against the flow of traffic on Johnson Street, colliding with two vehicles, one moving and parked.

Police caught up with him after he attempted to flea the scene.

He remains in custody and charges are pending.