A Ladysmith man has plead guilty to animal cruelty involving 34 animals including cats, snakes, turtles and bearded dragons.

The SPCA say the investigation into Kramer Lowe began at his property in Ladysmith after a complaint about filthy conditions.

Officers reported a disturbing scene of rotting dead animals, high levels of ammonia from urine and overcrowded cages.

He faces a maximum fine of $75,000 and up to two years in prison.