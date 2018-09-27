The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 092718 — Kings ‘N Queens

This week, I’m handing out tickets to The King And I, which is coming to Royal Theatre in January, and one of my ticket winners is going to get an upgrade to The Producer’s Circle, also known as the best seats in the house.

So, on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re going to be giving the ladies equal time: we’ll be looking for rock songs which have “king” or “queen” in their titles.

If there’s a particular song you’d like me to play for you, send me an e-mail request, or join me at noon oh five and call or text me at 250 475 100.3 as we put a few past the goalie, on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

Here are some things which would probably be good to go on the show this week:

