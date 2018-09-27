Human remains found in Duncan cornfield

RCMP and the Coroner’s Service are investigating after human remains were found in a Duncan cornfield on Wednesday.

Mounties were called to the dike area off York Road after the remains were discovered at around noon.

Both agencies say they are working to determine who the deceased person is and how they died.

Police said at this time, it is too early to determine whether any criminality was involved in the person’s death. They also said the remains do not appear to be related to Ben Kilmer’s disappearance.