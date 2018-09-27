Expanded look into overdose crisis shows link to mental health

The B.C. Coroners Service says of the 872 completed investigations of overdose deaths recorded in 2016 and 2017, more than half had been diagnosed with a mental health disorder or had evidence of being mentally ill.

The service says the number of completed investigations represents about a third of the more than 25-hundred overdose deaths during that time.

More than 34-hundred deaths from overdoses have been recorded in B.C. since January of 2016.

The service has also released updated findings for August showing there were 98 suspected illegal drug overdoses — down 20 per cent from August of last year.