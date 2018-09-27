Netflix Canada October 2018

It’s that time of month to find out what’s leaving Netflix and what’s being added!

First off, what to watch before it leaves.

October 1

Keeping Up with the Joneses

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Let’s Be Cops

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 1-7

The X-Files Season 1-9

Freaks and Geeks Season 1

Trainwreck

Pride & Prejudice

October 9

The Nice Guy

October 13

Supernatural Season 1-12

October 21

The Vampire Diaries Season 1-8

October 24

Minions

Here’s what’s headed to Netflix Canada. Lots of Halloweenie stuff and part 2 of Steven Avery’s story:

October 1

Anger Management

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

The Purge: Election Year

Warcraft

October 2

Joe Rogan Strange Times

MeatEater Season 7

October 3

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Angela’s Christmas

Casper

Dawn of the Dead

Dune

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Operation Finale

Spy Game

October 4

Star Season 3

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

October 5

Big Mouth Season 2

Dancing Queen

Elite

Empire Games

Little Things Season 2

Malevolent

Private Life

Super Monsters Save Halloween

Super Monsters Season 2

The Rise of Phoenixes

YG Future Strategy

October 6

Little Things Season 1

October 8

Mo Amer: The Vagabond

October 9

Inferno

Supergirl Season 3

Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 4

October 10

22 July

October 11

Riverdale Season 3

Salt Fat Acid Heat

October 12

Apostle

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Feminists: What Are They Thinking?

FightWorld

Remastered: Who Shot the Sheriff

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 2

Tarzan and Jane Season 2

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

The Haunting Hill House

The Kindergarten Teacher

October 13

Dynasty Season 2

October 14

A Tawiwanese Tale of Two Cities

October 15

Octonauts Season 2-4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments

October 16

Black Lightning Season 2

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up

Travelers Season 2

October 19

Accidentally in Love

Ask the Doctor

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever

Derren Brown: Sacrifice

Distrito Salveje

Gnome Alone

Haunted

Hip-Hop Evolution Season 2

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Larva Island

Making a Murderer Part 2

Marvel’s Daredevil Season 3

The Night Comes For Us

Wanderlust

October 20

Halloween

Scary Movie 1-5

Scream 1-3

Sinister

The Cabin in the Woods

October 21

Robozuna

The Cured

October 22

The Secret Life of Pets

October 23

Adam Sandler 100% Fresh

October 24

Batman Ninja

Bodyguard (Netflix Original)

October 25

Great News Season 2

Hell or High Water

October 26

Been So Long

Castlevania Season 2

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Dovlatov

Jefe

Shirkers

Terrorism Close Calls

October 27

Girl From Nowhere

October 28

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Certain Women

Collateral Beauty

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

October 30

Fate/Extra Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory

The Degenerates

October 31

Gun City

Sources: MobileSyrup & Mtlblog

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan