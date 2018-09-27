Netflix Canada October 2018
Sep 28, 2018 Megan Gibson
It’s that time of month to find out what’s leaving Netflix and what’s being added!
First off, what to watch before it leaves.
October 1
- Keeping Up with the Joneses
- X-Men: Days of Future Past
- Let’s Be Cops
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 1-7
- The X-Files Season 1-9
- Freaks and Geeks Season 1
- Trainwreck
- Pride & Prejudice
October 9
- The Nice Guy
October 13
- Supernatural Season 1-12
October 21
- The Vampire Diaries Season 1-8
October 24
- Minions
Here’s what’s headed to Netflix Canada. Lots of Halloweenie stuff and part 2 of Steven Avery’s story:
October 1
- Anger Management
- See No Evil, Hear No Evil
- The Purge: Election Year
- Warcraft
October 2
- Joe Rogan Strange Times
- MeatEater Season 7
October 3
- Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
- Angela’s Christmas
- Casper
- Dawn of the Dead
- Dune
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- Operation Finale
- Spy Game
October 4
- Star Season 3
- Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
October 5
- Big Mouth Season 2
- Dancing Queen
- Elite
- Empire Games
- Little Things Season 2
- Malevolent
- Private Life
- Super Monsters Save Halloween
- Super Monsters Season 2
- The Rise of Phoenixes
- YG Future Strategy
October 6
- Little Things Season 1
October 8
- Mo Amer: The Vagabond
October 9
- Inferno
- Supergirl Season 3
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors Part 4
October 10
- 22 July
October 11
- Riverdale Season 3
- Salt Fat Acid Heat
October 12
- Apostle
- Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
- Feminists: What Are They Thinking?
- FightWorld
- Remastered: Who Shot the Sheriff
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 2
- Tarzan and Jane Season 2
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
- The Haunting Hill House
- The Kindergarten Teacher
October 13
- Dynasty Season 2
October 14
- A Tawiwanese Tale of Two Cities
October 15
- Octonauts Season 2-4
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments
October 16
- Black Lightning Season 2
- Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up
- Travelers Season 2
October 19
- Accidentally in Love
- Ask the Doctor
- Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever
- Derren Brown: Sacrifice
- Distrito Salveje
- Gnome Alone
- Haunted
- Hip-Hop Evolution Season 2
- Illang: The Wolf Brigade
- Larva Island
- Making a Murderer Part 2
- Marvel’s Daredevil Season 3
- The Night Comes For Us
- Wanderlust
October 20
- Halloween
- Scary Movie 1-5
- Scream 1-3
- Sinister
- The Cabin in the Woods
October 21
- Robozuna
- The Cured
October 22
- The Secret Life of Pets
October 23
- Adam Sandler 100% Fresh
October 24
- Batman Ninja
- Bodyguard (Netflix Original)
October 25
- Great News Season 2
- Hell or High Water
October 26
- Been So Long
- Castlevania Season 2
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- Dovlatov
- Jefe
- Shirkers
- Terrorism Close Calls
October 27
- Girl From Nowhere
October 28
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Certain Women
- Collateral Beauty
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
October 30
- Fate/Extra Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory
- The Degenerates
October 31
- Gun City
Sources: MobileSyrup & Mtlblog
Happy Netflixing! ~Megan