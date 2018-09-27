Shift in energy consumption to personal devices

A report from B.C. Hydro shows people across the province have been so addicted to their personal electronic devices that it has created a dramatic shift in energy consumption.

The utility company says in less than 30 years, electricity has hiked 150 per cent for small electronics because of devices like smartphones, laptops and tablets.

The survey of 400 B.C. residents shows 20 per cent of those under 34 would give up a days’ pay rather than be without their phone, while many more admit they may be fonder of their smartphone than their spouse.

One quarter agree they would rather skip contact with their partner for a day than give up their smartphone over the same period, while that number rises to one-third for those aged 55 to 64.

Twenty per cent of respondents admit to sleeping with their phone, 50 per cent check it the moment they wake up and two-thirds would forego their morning coffee for 48 hours rather than start the day without their device.

The survey respondents who have a smartphone say they use their device for almost five hours every day.

Chris O’Riley, BC Hydro’s President and Chief Operating Officer says, “while none of these devices use a lot a power individually, taken together, household electricity use from these devices has increased from 7 percent to 17 per cent since the early 1990s.”