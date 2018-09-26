Sir Elton John Adds Back To Back Vancouver Shows To His Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Sir Elton John — the most successful performing male solo artist ever, according to Billboard — has heard the fans speak, and he’s responded, adding another 25 North American gigs to his sold out three year long Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, including back to back shows in Vancouver at Rogers Arena, Saturday and Sunday September 21 and 22 2019.

The tour launched to a sold out crowd in Allentown Pennsylvania, Saturday September 08, treating fans to hit after hit along with some personal glimpses at Elton’s 50-plus year career. “Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour is a celebration of one of music’s and pop culture’s most legendary and unrivaled performers,” says AEG Presents Chairman and CEO Jay Marciano. “Just as he has promised his millions of fans, it’s more than just an unforgettable performance of the most iconic and loved music of his career, it’s a look back at all our lives and how Elton John’s music has been interwoven into the social, political and cultural history of our world. It is an honor to be part of the team of the industry’s most talented people that have together created the ultimate tribute to music’s most incomparable artist.”

General onsale date is Friday October 05 at 10am. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased via Elton’s website. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning tomorrow at 10am through Monday October 01 at 10pm. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting tomorrow at 10am. These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs, custom merchandise and more.

There’s also a Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which is a technology which assists artists in combating ticket bots and making sure tickets end up in the hands of fans who actually plan to attend. Tickets will be available through registration using TVF, and registered members of Elton’s Rocket Club will get priority access at the beginning of the presale period. For events with an onsale date of October 05, registration is available now through Friday at 10pm. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale will begin Tuesday October 02 at 10am and run through Wednesday October 03 at 10pm or while supplies last. For events with an onsale date after October 05, see Elton’s website for registration and presale details. Registration is required to participate in the TM Verified Fan Presale. TM Verified Fan registration for all shows is underway now.

