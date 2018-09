In February, Mayor Lisa Helps said that she’d be pushing for an independent audit of the Johnson Street Bridge 2.0 project, conducted by the office of the Auditor General for Local Government. Council has now unanimously agreed that the audit of the project, which came in about $40 million over budget and three years behind schedule, should go ahead.

