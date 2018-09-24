Win Tickets To The King And I (And Maybe An Upgrade To The Producer’s Circle) With Scott James’ King Things

Wednesday January 02 through Sunday January 06, the biggest Broadway production Victoria has ever seen comes to Royal Theatre: Rodgers And Hammerstein’s The King And I — and you can win your tickets this week (Monday September 24 through Friday September 28).

Check in with me each day at 1040am. I’ll give you a clue about some sort of King Thing; your mission will be to figure out what it is and text me the answer at 250 475 100.3. I’ll make a random draw from all the correct answers just before 2pm and hand over a couple of tickets — and on Friday, one of our winners will get an upgrade to the best seats in the house, in the Producer’s Circle.

Your public ticket onsale date is Friday September 28 at 10am, via the Royal or McPherson Theatre box offices, or here. Tickets are priced at $113.50 and $123.75. Watch your Q Crew email for your presale code which is valid Thursday September 27 from 10am til 10pm.

