Paul McCartney Says A New Version Of The Let It Be Film Is Coming

Let It Be, which premiered Wednesday May 13 1970 in New York City, and which documented the making of The Beatles‘ final album, is coming up on its 50th anniversary, and Paul McCartney says that it’s going to be re-released in “a new version” in 2020.

Let It Be includes the iconic footage, shot in January of 1969, of the band’s last-ever public performance, on the rooftop of Apple Corps HQ in central London. McCartney says there are plans to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the film with a special DVD/Blu-ray release. He also says that “the latest gossip” has it that the re-release will contain a new edit of Let It Be, based on never-before-seen footage.

“I think there may be a new version of it,” McCartney says. “That is kind of the latest gossip. We keep talking about [a re-release]. We have meetings at Apple, you know, the original Beatles Apple. And it’s one of the things you never quite know what’s gonna happen with it. So there’s no [definite] story at the moment. But I keep saying ‘what’s gonna happen?’, because people ask about it.

“I tell you what I think is gonna happen. I think there may be a new version of it. That’s kind of the latest gossip. There’s a lot of footage, and the original movie came out, and it was really sort of about the break-up of The Beatles. And so for me, it was a little sad, the movie.

“But I know people have been looking at the [unreleased] footage; there’s about 56 hours of footage. And someone was talking to me the other day and said: ‘The overall feeling is very joyous and very uplifting. It’s like a bunch of guys making music and enjoying it’, you know. So I think there is some talk about making a new movie, re-editing it from the same period, from the same footage. We can make a new film out of it. So who knows, that may be happening in a year or two.”

Let It Be hasn’t been legally available for purchase in any format since the 80s. There were plans for a DVD re-release, but they were quashed in 2008 following a request from McCartney and Ringo Starr.

