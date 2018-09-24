More New Music From Greta Van Fleet: Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)

Here comes another preview of Greta Van Fleet‘s upcoming debut album, Anthem Of The Peaceful Army: a hard-hitting bluesy number called Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer).

Frontguy Josh Kiszka wails on two of rock and roll’s favorite subjects, love and Satan, while Jake Kiszka delivers the usual snarling guitar licks.

This is the third pre-album release single drop, following When The Curtain Falls and Watching Over. Anthem Of The Peaceful Army, due Friday October 19, follows a couple of EPs which arrived last year — Black Smoke Rising and From The Fires.

Love, Dr. Scott James



