Here’s One Of The Unreleased Tracks Included In The Forthcoming Chris Cornell Box Set

It’s been almost a year and a half since we lost Chris Cornell, but his music, of course, lives on. His estate has announced a new career-spanning box set, featuring a 17 track self titled album and a 62 track limited edition deluxe version, which includes both his solo work and songs with Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple Of The Dog.

The set is scheduled for release on Friday November 16, and one of the tracks has dropped already: When Bad Does Good, which was pulled from Cornell’s personal recordings archive.

As well as the standard editions, the set will be available in a double LP edition with an extensive booklet. There’s also a super deluxe version, with four CDs, seven LPs and a DVD.

To mark the one year anniversary of his death, a public vigil was held in Los Angeles at Hollywood Forever cemetary, where he is buried. Fans were invited to pay their respects by his widow, Vicky.

