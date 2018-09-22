Win a getaway to Crabfest in Port Angeles from Ryan and Heather!
Share to
Sep 22, 2018Amelia Breckenridge
Want to win a weekend getaway to the 17th Annual Crabfest in beautiful Port Angeles? Of course you do!
Listen to The Q! Afternoon Show Monday, September 24 – Friday, September 28 for a chance to win a pair of Crabfeed vouchers [for either Friday, October 5th OR Sunday, October 7th] including walk-on return transportation for 2 aboard Blackball Ferry Lines
Daily winners will instantly qualify for a chance to upgrade their package with one night hotel accommodation within stumbling distance of the festival for Friday, October 5th! Hotel winner will be drawn on Friday, September 28th.