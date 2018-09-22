Win a family getaway to a BC Lions game!

Kick-off your fall with some great Canadian football action!

100.3 The Q! is proud to partner with BC Lions to send you and three guests to Vancouver to watch the Lions take on the Argos at BC Place on Saturday, October 6th! We’ll provide transportation for four on BC Ferries, accommodations at Rosedale on Robson Suite Hotel (including parking) and a 4-pack of tickets to the game. How’s that for a weekend getaway to remember?

Listen to The Q! Morning Show this week and play “Shanks For Listening, Lui Passaglia edition” at 7:50AM. Just guess if Lui will make or miss the kick. Get it correct and you are in the final draw. Get it wrong and the vulture gets into the G.P.D.