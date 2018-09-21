New Music From Mumford And Sons: Guiding Light

Friday November 16, Britain’s Mumford and Sons will drop a new album, Delta — it’s their fourth full length effort and comes three years after they redefined themselves a bit on Wilder Mind. Fans of Mumford and Sons Version 1.0, who may have been a bit put off by the new musical direction on Wilder Mind may find some solace on this one: it’s definitely plugged in, but there are some acoustic folk leanings as well. Hey, is that a banjo I hear in there?

The first single from Delta is out; it’s called Guiding Light, it’s a bit of a tip of the hat to the band’s fans, and The Mums will perform it on this Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Marcus Mumford will also be on Jimmy’s couch that night, most likely telling us more about the band’s 60-gig worldwide arena tour, dates for which are expected to be revealed Thursday October 04.

Love, Dr. Scott James



