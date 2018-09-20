Here Comes More New Music From The Late Tom Petty

This past July, the Tom Petty estate took the wraps off An American Treasure, which is a box set containing never-before-heard studio cuts by the late legend. Now, as its Friday September 28 release date draws near, the estate has shared another new single from the collection, Gainesville. Petty’s roots show clearly in the lyrics, and of course the tune is named after his home city.

The tracklist for An American Treasure was curated and produced by Heartbreakers Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell, along with Petty’s studio right hand man, Ryan Ulyate. “Everyone involved in this project chose each track with tremendous care and deep respect for the body of work Tom Petty created over the course of 40 years,” says Petty’s family in a media release. “He also accumulated a wealth of unreleased music in his vaults, and we have collectively uncovered one gem after another that will keep us all listening and discovering new facets of Tom’s talent for many years to come. We can’t wait to share with Tom’s fans this musical portrait of an artist who deeply affected our culture and indelibly touched the lives of fans the world over.”

